Besiktas sign Negredo

Spain international striker Alvaro Negredo has signed with Istanbul club Besiktas for three years after a disappointing season with English team Middlesbrough, local media reported Thursday. Sports daily Fanatik said ­Valencia, who had lent the player to Middlesbrough, would receive 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million).



Former Manchester City player Negredo has 21 caps with the Spanish national team.