Mbappe to leave: media

France striker Kylian Mbappe has asked to leave Ligue 1 champions Monaco, with Barcelona named among several big European clubs interested in signing him, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on its website.



The 18-year-old shone for Monaco as they claimed the French title and reached the semifinals of the Champions League last season but the striker wants to leave the club "very soon," L'Equipe said in the report.



Monaco recently said they were hopeful that the teenager valued at 180 million euros ($213 million) would agree to a new contract.



With Neymar on the verge of a record-breaking move from Barcelona to PSG, according to the player's agent, Mbappe would represent an ideal replacement at the Catalan club should that transfer go ahead.

