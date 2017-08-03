Jagielka extends stay

Everton captain Phil Jagielka has signed a new one-year contract to extend his stay at Goodison Park until 2019, the Premier League club said Thursday.



The 34-year-old England international joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2007 and has played more than 340 matches for the Merseyside club. He has been Everton skipper since 2013.



Everton visit Slovakia's Ruzomberok on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League third-round qualifier. They won the first leg 1-0 at Goodison Park last week.





