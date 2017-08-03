Undervalued P2P bonds

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

Spending the whole summer holiday with grandma is a beautiful childhood memory. But the experiences of hopscotching with playmates, devouring delicious dishes meticulously prepared by grandma, and falling asleep to grandma's bedtime stories seem no longer appealing to pupils born in the high-tech era. Smart phones are replacing person-to-person games as a new favorite for primary school students. "It's so boring [spending the summer holiday at grandma's place] without smart phones and Wi-Fi," nine-year-old Tuan Tuan complained. While high-tech gadgets have made people's lives more convenient, they are leading to a different lifestyle that may neglect person-to-person bonds. Companionship is the best gift for most grandparents, but kids, addicted to online games, are now prioritizing their e-gains over bonds with family. This is regrettable.