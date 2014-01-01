Pope expresses goodwill toward China

Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, chancellor of Vatican's Pontifical Academy of Sciences, expressed Pope Francis' goodwill toward China on Thursday in Beijing.



"Pope Francis loves China and loves the people of China, its history and population. We hope China can have a great future," said Sorondo, who is attending an organ donation and transplantation conference in China.



"China could be a model we need today to respond to globalization, a model for the dignity and freedom of human being, a model for the eradication of the new kind of slavery-organ trafficking," Sorondo noted.

