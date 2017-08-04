Cambodia jails Australian for running illegal surrogacy biz

An Australian nurse and two Cambodian assistants were found guilty of running an illegal commercial surrogacy clinic in Cambodia on Thursday and sentenced to 1-1/2 years in prison.



Southeast Asia had been a popular international destination for infertile couples looking to have babies through commercial surrogacy. But Thailand banned the practice in 2015 after a series of high-profile cases and Cambodia followed suit in 2016.



Tammy Davis-Charles, 49, was guilty of being a intermediary in surrogacy and engaging in falsifying documents along with two Cambodian staff, Penh Rithy and Samrithchan Chariya, said Phnom Penh Municipal Court Judge So Lyna.



Penh Rithy and Samrithchan Chariya knew about the commercial surrogacy ban but still engaged in the business, said the judge.



Judge So Lyna said Davis-Charles charged foreign couples between $50,000 to $70,000 for surrogacy services and paid Cambodian women between $10,000 to $12,000 to carry babies on their behalf.



She said Davis-Charles provided surrogacy services to 23 Australian and American couples and that Davis-Charles paid Penh Rithy $600 to $800 to organize paperwork for babies born through Cambodian surrogate mothers so that they could leave Cambodia. A tearful Davis-Charles, who denied the charges against her, refused to answer reporters' questions after the verdict was read in court.





