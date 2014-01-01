Homs truce starts after safe zone agreement

A ceasefire between government forces and rebels went into effect in part of central Syria on Thursday after Russia struck a deal with the opposition on a safe zone.



The zone in northern parts of Homs province is the third to be established in Syria, which has been ravaged by six years of civil war that have left more than 300,000 people dead.



"From 1200 local time (0900 GMT), units of the moderate opposition and government forces will completely stop firing," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.



Konashenkov said Moscow and Syrian opposition groups had reached an agreement on the "operational details" of a "de-escalation zone" north of third city Homs at talks in Cairo on July 31.



Moscow has been behind a push to pacify Syria since the start of this year, after tipping the conflict in favor of the regime with its game-changing military intervention in 2015.



Under a plan hammered out in May between Russia, Turkey and Iran at peace talks in Kazakhstan, four "de-escalation zones" were to be established across swathes of Syria.



Last month, Moscow announced the establishment of the first two zones in southern Syria and in the rebel stronghold of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus.



The zone in Homs province is expected to cover towns around Talbisseh, Al-Houla and Rastan.



The fourth zone, in northwestern Idlib province, has yet to be established.





