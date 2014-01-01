Iran says US breaching nuclear deal as Rouhani starts second term

Iran said Thursday that new US sanctions were a violation of its nuclear deal with world powers, piling pressure on President Hassan Rouhani as he starts his second term.
Rouhani vowed to keep up his efforts to end Iran's isolation as he was sworn in by the Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following his re-election in May.
But the ceremony came less than 24 hours after US President Donald Trump
confirmed fresh sanctions against Iran.
Tehran says the new measures violate its 2015 deal with world powers that eased sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, an agreement which Trump has repeatedly threatened to tear up.
"We believe that the nuclear deal has been violated and we will react appropriately," deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on state television.
"We will certainly not fall into the trap of US policy and Trump, and our reaction will be very carefully considered."
The mounting crisis creates a difficult situation for Rouhani, a 68-year-old moderate who won a second four-year term largely thanks to his efforts to repair relations with the West.
"We will never accept isolation," Rouhani said as he was sworn in in front of top political and military officials.
"The nuclear deal is a sign of Iran's goodwill on the international stage."