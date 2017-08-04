Turkish foreign minister vows to ‘eliminate’ anti-China forces

Turkey's foreign minister vowed Thursday to "eliminate" anti-China forces from his country, after meeting his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
China and Turkey have repeatedly vowed to step up cooperation on security and counter-terrorism, amid Beijing's concerns about ethnic Uyghurs from the Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region fighting with militants in the Middle East.
"We treat China's security as our own security," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Beijing during a joint press conference with his Chinese counterpart.
"We absolutely will not allow any activities opposing or aimed against China within Turkey or its territories, and we will take measures to eliminate any media reports aimed against China."
Beijing blames unrest in Xinjiang on Islamist separatists seeking independence for the region, while Turkey in the past repeatedly expressed concerns about Beijing's treatment of the minority, and the alleged restrictions on worship and fasting by Uyghurs in Xinjiang during the holy month of Ramadan in 2015.
But ties have warmed as Turkey has sought to pivot away from the West and toward Asia, seeing in China a wealth of economic possibilities. As part of China's Belt and Road
initiative, an economic corridor will be established between the two countries, as well as a high speed rail linking the eastern and western regions of Turkey.
"We greatly praise China for the work it has done so far to tackle the issues confronting Islamic countries," Cavusoglu said Thursday.
"China is willing to work with Turkey to enhance the ancient spirit of the Silk Road
, ... and in jointly promoting the Belt and Road initiative unlock new cooperative potential," Wang said.