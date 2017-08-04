US man charged with smuggling military equipment

A Syrian-born American businessman living in California in the US was charged in a federal court with smuggling rifle scopes and other tactical equipment to Syria.



In an indictment unsealed Wednesday, Rasheed Al Jijakli was accused of illegally providing rifle scopes, laser bore sighters used for adjusting sights on firearms, as well as radios and bulletproof vests to Syrian fighters.



Jijakli, aged 56, is a US citizen running a check-cashing company in the Orange County in Southern California.



The indictment does not specify which faction in the Syrian civil war took the equipment illegally exported by Jijakli.



According to an executive order of US Department of Justice issued in 2004, exportation of any US product to Syria except for food and medicine is prohibited.



The indictment alleges that Jijakli, along with three other "coconspirators" who were all born in the Middle East, bought the tactical equipment from unnamed businesses in California, Arizona, Arkansas and Washington.



They then flew with the equipment to Turkey and delivered them to rebel fighters in Syria between January 2012 and March 2013.





