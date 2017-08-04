Death of Chinese citizen at US national park under investigation

A spokeswoman at Yosemite National Park in northern California, a state on the US West Coast, said Thursday an investigation is underway on the death of a Chinese national in the park.



Jamie Richards told Xinhua that authorities for the time being do not deem the death as suspicious.



She noted that "whenever there is an injury or fatality (at the park), there is an investigation" to determine the cause.



Information provided by the park suggested that the cause of the death could be drowning. The Yosemite park covers an area of 747,956 acres, or more than 3,000 square kilometers, and reaches across the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.



While a park spokesman provided some additional details of the Chinese female, including name and age of the deceased, who was apparently touring alone in the area, the Consulate General of China in San Francisco opted to withhold identity information.



Spokeswoman Richards said results of the probe at Yosemite, about 195 miles or 314 kilometers east of San Francisco, are expected to come out next week.

