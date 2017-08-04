Thousands march in Jerusalem's pride parade

Thousands of people took to the streets in Jerusalem on Thursday, marching in the city's pride parade amid heavy security guard.



Police Spokeswoman Luba Samri said the police detained at least 22 who attempted to disrupt the parade, including a man caught near the parade with a knife in his belongings.



Roads in central Jerusalem were blocked to secure the event, Samri said.



Far-right activists held a rally nearby against the parade.



Jerusalem's annual parade is modest in comparison to Tel Aviv's festive parades with hundreds of thousands of participants.



The parades in Jerusalem, a predominantly conservative and ultra-Orthodox city, have been held under much animosity.



In 2015, a Jewish ultra-Orthodox man stabbed to death Shira Banki, a 16-year-old girl, and injured five others at the parade.



The killing shocked the Israeli society, prompting wide condemnations by political leaders, and the killer was convicted of murder.

