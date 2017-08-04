Minister for magic from Harry Potter films dies at 91

The celebrated veteran British actor who played Cornelius Fudge, the minister for magic, in four of the Harry Potter movies, has died aged 91, his family announced Thursday.



Actor Robert Hardy was also known for his portrayals in a number of productions of British wartime prime minister Winston Churchill.



Hardy became a household name in a popular 1970s television series about a veterinary practice in Yorkshire, All Creatures Great and Small.



J.K. Rowling, who wrote the Harry Potter stories, paid tribute to Hardy, saying: "So very sad to hear about Robert Hardy. He was such a talented actor and everybody who worked with him on Potter loved him."



In a statement, Hardy's family spoke of his tremendous life, with a giant career in theater, television and film. His acting career spanned more than seven decades.



The family described Hardy as "gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, and celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work."



His three children, Emma, Justine and Paul, said in the statement: "Dad is also remembered as a meticulous linguist, a fine artist, a lover of music and a champion of literature, as well a highly respected historian."



Hardy started his acting career when he was in his early 20s with the Shakespeare Memorial Company in Stratford which later became the Royal Shakespeare Company. He died at a home for retired actors near London.

