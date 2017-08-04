Jail sentence for British doctor carrying out unnessary breast operations extended to 20 years

A British surgeon who carried out unnecessary breast cancer operations on women on Thursday had his prison term extended to 20 years.



Surgeon Ian Paterson was originally given a 15-year prison sentence when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court in May where he was found guilty of 17 charges of wounding with intent.



The Solicitor General Robert Buckland went to the Court of Appeal in London and successfully argued that the sentence was unduly lenient.



A spokesman for the Attorney General's office said in an official statement later: "The doctor specialized in cancer diagnosis and treatments of breast conditions, and was revered as the 'go-to' specialist. Between 1997 and 2011, Paterson deliberately exaggerated or invented the risk of cancer to vulnerable patients and then carried out unnecessary operations on the victims, including mastectomies."



"The surgeries caused serious lasting physical and physiological harm to all the victims. One woman was unable to breast feed her baby as a result," he added.



Speaking after the hearing, Solicitor General Buckland said: "Throughout our lives, we are told and expected to trust doctors. Paterson woefully abused that trust. He deliberately prayed on people's worst fears and then mutilated them on the operating table. This is a truly sickening crime and my thoughts are with the victims and their families. I hope the increased sentence will help bring some closure for them."



Paterson was not in court to hear the proceedings in person, and instead appeared at the Court of Appeal via video link from the prison where he is serving his sentence.

