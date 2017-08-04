More people see US influence as major threat: research

The research results, released in early August, showed that a median of 38 percent of those surveyed across over 30 different countries believe US power and influence poses a major threat to their countries, up 13 percent from the result of a similar poll conducted in 2013.



The proportion of the public that view US power and influence as a major threat to their countries grew in over 20 surveyed countries.



The largest increase occurred in Spain, up 42 percent to 59 percent, while in Turkey, US power and influence was a top concern for 72 percent of the respondents, the highest proportion in the category, after a 28-percentage-point rise.



Among several long-standing allies of the United States, both Australia and the UK saw 35 percent of those polled that perceive US power and influence as a major threat, with an increase of 13 and 11 percent, respectively.



Concerns about US power and influence grew by 10 percent in Canada, Germany and Sweden, and 8 percent in France and the Netherlands, the research said.



Other countries, including Greece, Poland and India, had a shrinking share of people who think US power and influence are a big concern, while perceptions of that in Russia, the Philippines and Jordan remained unchanged between 2013 and 2017.



The research was conducted from February 16 to May 6, 2017, among about 42,000 people from across the globe.

