Trump nominates California businesswoman US ambassador to France

US President Donald Trump
has nominated California entrepreneur Jamie McCourt to be the US ambassador to France, said the White House on Thursday.
McCourt, as an entrepreneur and attorney, has founded and directed leading enterprises in Los Angeles and Boston, said the White House in a statement.
The 63-year-old businesswoman has degrees from Georgetown University, the University of Maryland and MIT.
During Trump's presidential campaign, McCourt showed her support and donated more than 400,000 US dollars to the "Trump Victory" fund, according to Los Angeles Times reports.
McCourt's nomination, which is seeking the confirmation from the Senate, came after the White House had withdrawn her candidacy to head the diplomatic mission in Belgium.