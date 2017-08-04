Mass underground ammunition seized in Moscow

A large depot of weapons and ammunition were found in an apartment building in the outskirts of Moscow, with 1.5 kilograms of gunpowder and more than 7,000 ammunition rounds being seized, Russia's National Guard (Rosgvardia) said Thursday.



Officers from the regional Federal Security Servcie (FSB) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs discovered the underground ammunition depot during an operational search, according to Rosgvardia.



"Rosgvardia sappers have established that there are 28 small arms, 16 hand grenades, 27 fuses, 1.5 kilograms of gunpowder, 34 signal flares, 18 combat knives and more than 7,000 rounds of ammunition in the apartment," Rosgvardia said in a statement.



The entire arsenal was handed over to an investigative group, the statement added.



Law enforcement officers have destroyed multiple underground groups engaged in cross-border or trans-regional ammunition manufacturing and trade in Russia since March.

