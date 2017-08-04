58 telecom fraud suspects brought back to China from Indonesia

Chinese citizens suspected of telecoms fraud and caught in Indonesia arrive at an airport in Chengdu City, the capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Aug.3, 2017. A total of 58 suspects in a cross-border telecom scam were brought back to Chengdu from Indonesia by air Thursday. Victims in Meishan City, Sichuan Province were swindled out of over 6 million yuan ($900,000) by a series of phone and wire frauds on May 24. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
