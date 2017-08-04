58 telecom fraud suspects brought back to China from Indonesia

Chinese citizens suspected of telecoms fraud and caught in Indonesia arrive at an airport in Chengdu City, the capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Aug.3, 2017. A total of 58 suspects in a cross-border telecom scam were brought back to Chengdu from Indonesia by air Thursday. Victims in Meishan City, Sichuan Province were swindled out of over 6 million yuan ($900,000) by a series of phone and wire frauds on May 24. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

A total of 58 suspects in a cross-border telecom scam were brought back to Chengdu in southwest China from Indonesia by air Thursday.Victims in Meishan city, Sichuan Province were swindled out of over 6 million yuan (900,000 US dollars) by a series of phone and wire frauds on May 24.On June 23, police arrested seven suspects making fake phone cards and credit cards in Chengdu and southeast China's Xiamen, and seized over 1.3 million yuan.Interrogation led police to a gang of accomplices in Indonesia. Two teams of police officers were went to Indonesia in June and July.With the support of the local police, 68 suspects of two groups were rounded up in Bali and Surabaya, of whom 58 were brought back to China Thursday.On July 27, an unrelated group of 17 telecom fraud suspects in a separate case were brought back from Cambodia.

Chinese citizens suspected of telecoms fraud and caught in Indonesia arrive at an airport in Chengdu City, the capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Aug.3, 2017. A total of 58 suspects in a cross-border telecom scam were brought back to Chengdu from Indonesia by air Thursday. Victims in Meishan City, Sichuan Province were swindled out of over 6 million yuan ($900,000) by a series of phone and wire frauds on May 24. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Chinese citizens suspected of telecoms fraud and caught in Indonesia arrive at an airport in Chengdu City, the capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Aug.3, 2017. A total of 58 suspects in a cross-border telecom scam were brought back to Chengdu from Indonesia by air Thursday. Victims in Meishan City, Sichuan Province were swindled out of over 6 million yuan ($900,000) by a series of phone and wire frauds on May 24. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Chinese citizens suspected of telecoms fraud and caught in Indonesia arrive at an airport in Chengdu City, the capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Aug.3, 2017. A total of 58 suspects in a cross-border telecom scam were brought back to Chengdu from Indonesia by air Thursday. Victims in Meishan City, Sichuan Province were swindled out of over 6 million yuan ($900,000) by a series of phone and wire frauds on May 24. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)