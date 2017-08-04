China issues warning for mountain torrents

The Ministry of Water Resources
and the China Meteorological Administration issued an alert Thursday for mountain torrents in the country's north region.
Parts of Heilongjiang and Liaoning provinces in the country's northeast, and the western part of Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region in the nation's northwest are likely to receive mountain torrents between 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday.
Central parts of Heilongjiang Province have a high possibility of mountain torrents disaster. Heavy rain is expected to hit the remaining areas, which may also lead to mountain torrents.
To guard against disasters, the agencies told local authorities to step up real-time monitoring and flood warnings and stand ready for evacuation.
Mountain torrents are caused by heavy rain, which are frequent in summer.