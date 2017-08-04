Entrepreneurship centre for disabled established in N China's Hebei

Disabled students learn traditional Chinese painting with the guidance of a teacher in Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 2, 2017. An entrepreneurship centre for the disabled was established at Hexi Subdistrict of Taocheng District in Hengshui City last year to provide disabled people with painting skills training and employment guidance. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A disabled student shows inside-painted bottles in Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 2, 2017.

Disabled students learn traditional Chinese painting in Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 2, 2017.

A disabled student learns inside-painting technique with the guidance of a teacher in Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 2, 2017.