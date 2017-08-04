Amazing canyon scenery in NW China's Gansu

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2017 shows the Pingshanhu Canyon in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. The canyon is located 25 km from Ganzhou District of Zhangye City, and is a scenic spot along the ancient Silk Road. (Xinhua/Nie Jianjiang)

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2017 shows a road leading to the Pingshanhu Canyon in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. The canyon is located 25 km from Ganzhou District of Zhangye City, and is a scenic spot along the ancient Silk Road. (Xinhua/Nie Jianjiang)