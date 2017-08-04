Highway winding across mountains in S China's Guangxi

Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2017 shows a highway near the Hongshui River in Longwan Township of Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The mileage of highway in the county has increased from 70 kilometers to 2,000 kilometers with the efforts of local government and people. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Photo taken on July 27, 2017 shows a highway winding across mountains in Longwan Township of Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The mileage of highway in the county has increased from 70 kilometers to 2,000 kilometers with the efforts of local government and people. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2017 shows a highway winding across mountains in Chengjiang Town of Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The mileage of highway in the county has increased from 70 kilometers to 2,000 kilometers with the efforts of local government and people. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2017 shows a highway winding across mountains in Lalie Town of Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The mileage of highway in the county has increased from 70 kilometers to 2,000 kilometers with the efforts of local government and people. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2017 shows a highway in Chengjiang Town of Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The mileage of highway in the county has increased from 70 kilometers to 2,000 kilometers with the efforts of local government and people. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

