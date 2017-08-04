China to host 9th BRICS Summit in September in Xiamen

A bus printed with publicity poster of BRICS Summit is seen at a bus station in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 3, 2017. China will host the Ninth BRICS Summit in September in Xiamen. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Vehicles pass a publicity poster of BRICS Summit at a tunnel in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 2, 2017. China will host the Ninth BRICS Summit in September in Xiamen. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Workers set a parterre at Bailuzhou park in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 3, 2017. China will host the Ninth BRICS Summit in September in Xiamen. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Tourists pose for selfies at a balloon amusement zone with the theme of the BRICS at a park in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 2, 2017. China will host the Ninth BRICS Summit in September in Xiamen. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)