China to host 9th BRICS Summit in September in Xiamen

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/4 9:20:12

A bus printed with publicity poster of BRICS Summit is seen at a bus station in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 3, 2017. China will host the Ninth BRICS Summit in September in Xiamen. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)


 

Vehicles pass a publicity poster of BRICS Summit at a tunnel in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 2, 2017. China will host the Ninth BRICS Summit in September in Xiamen. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)


 

Workers set a parterre at Bailuzhou park in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 3, 2017. China will host the Ninth BRICS Summit in September in Xiamen. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)


 

Tourists pose for selfies at a balloon amusement zone with the theme of the BRICS at a park in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 2, 2017. China will host the Ninth BRICS Summit in September in Xiamen. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)


 

