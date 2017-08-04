Aftermath of Mount Sinabung volcano eruption in Indonesia

People ride motorbikes near Mount Sinabung in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on Aug. 3, 2017. Mount Sinabung volcano in North Sumatra province of western Indonesia erupted on Wednesday, spewing a column of ash by up to 4.2 km to the sky, national disaster management agency reported. (Xinhua/YT Haryono)

A farmer cleans cabbage in the field near Mount Sinabung in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on Aug. 3, 2017. Mount Sinabung volcano in North Sumatra province of western Indonesia erupted on Wednesday, spewing a column of ash by up to 4.2 km to the sky, national disaster management agency reported. (Xinhua/YT Haryono)

Photo taken on Aug. 3, 2017 shows a village covered by ash near Mount Sinabung in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Mount Sinabung volcano in North Sumatra province of western Indonesia erupted on Wednesday, spewing a column of ash by up to 4.2 km to the sky, national disaster management agency reported. (Xinhua/YT Haryono)