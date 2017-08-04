Xiamen opens volunteer service stations to greet upcoming BRICS Summit

Volunteer Liu Hongyan (1st L) introduces main scenic spots of the city to tourists at Xiamen Railway Station in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 3, 2017. Volunteer service stations have been established at some transportation hubs, business centers, scenic zones, plazas and parks in the city to greet the upcoming BRICS Summit. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Volunteers pose for a group photo at a volunteer service station at a railway station in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 3, 2017. Volunteer service stations have been established at some transportation hubs, business centers, scenic zones, plazas and parks in the city to greet the upcoming BRICS Summit. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A manager (1st R) assigns tasks at a volunteer service station in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 3, 2017. Volunteer service stations have been established at some transportation hubs, business centers, scenic zones, plazas and parks in the city to greet the upcoming BRICS Summit. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A volunteer guides passengers at Xiamen Railway Station in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 3, 2017. Volunteer service stations have been established at some transportation hubs, business centers, scenic zones, plazas and parks in the city to greet the upcoming BRICS Summit. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)