1st high speed railway in Inner Mongolia starts operation

Crew members pose for a photo with the bullet train at Ulanqab Railway Station in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2017. The first high speed railway in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region linking Hohhot and Ulanqab started operation on Thursday. The 126-kilometer-long railway is part of the high-speed railway that links Hohhot to Zhangjiakou in Hebei Province, the co-host city of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. And the travel time between Ulanqab and Hohhot will be shortened to 40 minutes. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Performers pose for a photo with the bullet train at Ulanqab Railway Station in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2017.

A crew member puts luggage in order on the bullet train from Ulanqab to Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2017.

A train driver prepares before starting the bullet train D6980 at Hohhot East Railway Station in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2017.

Crew members check the time table at Hohhot East Railway Station in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2017.