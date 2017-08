Traditional culture brings joy to children in summer vacation

During summer vacation, children around China are participating in colorful activities to enjoy the charm of traditional culture.Practice Martial Arts

Martial art lover Mao Jian teaches pupils Chinese martial art in Yanshan County, north China's Hebei Province, July 8, 2017. (Xinhua/Fu Xinchun)

A pupil practises Chinese martial art at a park during summer vacation in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 8, 2017. (Xinhua/Liao Ziyuan)

Visit Museums

In Henan Museum, a girl introduces an ancient pot to visitors on July 21, 2017. Henan museum holds experiencing activities for children during summer vacation, attracting a lot of children and parents to participate. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A boy appreciates traditional Chinese embroidery works to learn about this intangible cultural heritage in the Museum of Heilongjiang Province, July 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Practice Calligraphy

Children attend a calligraphy class in Xinle, north China's Hebei Province, July 5, 2017. Many children here chose to take various classes to spend their summer vacation. (Xinhua/Jia Minjie)

Students attend calligraphy writing class in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, July 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Learn Music Instrument: Guzheng

Kids learn playing guzheng, a traditional Chinese music instrument, in Cheng'an County of north China's Hebei Province, July 26, 2017. A series of summer vacation activities are held in Cheng'an, offering traditional culture courses on guzheng, erhu and allegro skills. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Learn Traditional Dance

Kids learn drum dance of the Han Dynasty (202 B.C. to 220 A.D.) under teacher's direction in Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Practice Chinese Acrobatics

Students of Suining acrobatic troupe practise at Lianli park in Suining, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 17, 2017. Children chose to take various classes to spend their summer vacation.(Xinhua/Zhong Min)

Watch Shadow Play

Shadow play artist Zhang Yingfeng explains knowledge of shadow play for left-behind children, in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, July 26, 2017. Shadow play is China's intangible cultural heritage. The Jiudian Primary School of Feixiang District in Handan City started a shadow play lesson for free, which enriches the summer vacation life of kids. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Make Clay Sculptures

Children experience doing clay sculptures under the guidance of clay artists in the Cultural Center of Raoyang County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug 14, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Read Classics of Chinese Traditional Literature

Pupils take part in an activity to read classics of Chinese traditional literature during their summer vacation in Yanshan County, north China's Hebei Province, July 8, 2017. (Xinhua/Fu Xinchun)

Learn Chinese Zhusuan

Children learn to use a traditional Chinese abacus in Raoyang Youth Center, north China's Hebei Province, Aug 18, 2016. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Learn Traditional Chinese Medicine

Kids learn traditional Chinese medicine under teacher's direction in Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Try Blue Dyeing

Children make blue dyeing flags during a campaign to learn traditional intangible cultural heritages in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 5, 2017. (Xinhua/Sheng Guoping)

Kids learn tea ceremony under teacher's direction in Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Learn Tea Ceremony

Children participate in repairing cultural relics at Taibo temple in Suzhou on July 17.On July 17, 2017, the activity called "little volunteers to protect the culture of ancient city wall" started at Taibo temple in Suzhou, Jiangsu province. 40 children listened to the lectures, experienced simulated archaeological activities, and spent a meaningful summer vacation. (Xinhua/Hang Xingwei)