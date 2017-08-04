Meet a 'dad of pandas' in Chongqing

Yin Yanqiang lifts up a giant panda for feeding fruit at Chongqing Zoo, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 3, 2017. Yin Yanqiang, technical director of giant panda house of Chongqing Zoo, is called as "dad of pandas". He has been working here for 4 years since he graduated from the Institute of Zoology of Chinese Academy of Science. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Yin Yanqiang do body check-up on giant pandas at Chongqing Zoo, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 3, 2017.

Yin Yanqiang lifts up a giant panda to bath it at Chongqing Zoo, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 3, 2017.

Yin Yanqiang baths the giant pandas to cool them down at Chongqing Zoo, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 3, 2017.

Yin Yanqiang plays with a giant panda outdoors at Chongqing Zoo, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 3, 2017.

Yin Yanqiang instructs giant pandas doing morning exercise at Chongqing Zoo, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 3, 2017.

Yin Yanqiang feeds a giant panda with apple at Chongqing Zoo, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 3, 2017.