Pakistani PM vows to implement CPEC

Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that he will work to implement China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and personally supervise the speedy completion of all the projects under the CPEC.



"Beyond CPEC, our economic cooperation will further enhance," said Abbasi at a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong on Thursday night.



During the meeting, the Chinese ambassador conveyed the congratulatory message of the Chinese leader to Abbasi on his election as the prime minister of Pakistan.



He said that the Chinese leadership is happy to see the smooth transition in Pakistan and will continue to support the government of Pakistan in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.



Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi thanked the ambassador and conveyed his good wishes for the Chinese leadership.



The Chinese ambassador said that during the last four years, the bilateral relationship between China and Pakistan has attained new heights and he expressed belief that such ties will further strengthen under the leadership of Abbasi.

