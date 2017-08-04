Six more villagers killed, two missing in northern Myanmar state

Six more villagers have been found killed by extreme terrorists with two others going missing near Kaigyi village and the Mayu mountain range in Maungtaw, Myanmar's northern Rakhine state, according to the State Counselor's Office on Friday.



The bodies of the six villagers were discovered by the security forces on Thursday when they were patrolling the area.



The six victims, identified as members of the Mro Arakan ethnic group, were found murdered with machetes and gunshots by violent attackers, the statement said, adding that the security forces are in hot pursuit of the killers.



Meanwhile, Myanmar's security forces have also discovered some hidden tents of violent armed attackers in Mayu mountain range in Buthidaung-Maungtaw area in the weekend during a search in the area.



Last week, some 31 terror suspects were rounded up by the Myanmar security forces in Maungtaw township for holding a secret meeting in Kyauk Hlaykha village to plot terrorist acts.



A spate of violence occurred in Buthidaung and Maungtaw from last October to July with at least 44 civilians being killed and 27 others kidnapped by masked gunmen.

