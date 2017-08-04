Dubai's Torch Tower catches large fire

Dubai's towering residential skyscraper caught fire early Friday morning.



A large fire engulfed Dubai's Torch Tower, one of the world's tallest residential buildings in the upscale Marina district.



The tower has been "successfully evacuated" with no death or injuries reported, local authority said.



More than 40 floors on one side of the tower were on fire, according to the Associated Press.



Several residents alleged the fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. local time (2100 GMT, Thursday).



After 3:30 a.m. (2330 GMT, Thursday), Dubai Civil Defense said the fire burning for two hours was brought under control and the building cooled.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Local officials have blocked the neighborhood to keep people away from danger.



Torch Tower is the 32nd tallest building globally with 676 apartments inside, which was the world's tallest residential building at its opening.



The building was once damaged on an earlier fire in 2015.

