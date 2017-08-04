Part of Yellow Sea to seal off for military purposes for 2nd time

China's navy will temporarily seal off a part of the Yellow Sea for approximately four days to maritime traffic for "large-scale" military purposes, authorities announced for the second time in the past two weeks.The area, which stretches from Qingdao, Shandong Province to Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province - two major shipping ports, will be closed to all vessels from 6 am on Saturday until 6 pm on Tuesday, qingdaonews.com, a local news site in Shandong reported on Friday.A map illustrating the restricted area - which covers approximately 57,000 square kilometers - was included in the report, which was attributed to a PLA troop codenamed 91208, the Shandong Maritime Safety Administration, the Jiangsu Maritime Safety Administration and armed police authorities of Shandong’s Qingdao, Rizhao and Jiangsu’s Lianyungang.This is the second time in the past two weeks the authorities have planned to seal off the region in the Yellow Sea, with both claiming it is for "large-scale" military purposes.Restriction was previously imposed on activities in the area for three days, from July 27 to 29.No further details on the "large scale military operation" were released in the report.