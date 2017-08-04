DPRK slams new US unilateral sanctions

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Thursday slammed US for seeking new sanctions against it, reported the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The US President Donald Trump
Wednesday signed into law the "Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act" which enacted new sanctions on Iran, Russia and the DPRK.
"Thus, additional sanctions against the DPRK, Russia and Iran were formally adopted as law," said a spokesman for the DPRK Ministry of Foreign Affairs
.
The DPRK "strongly condemns and rejects" the unilateral sanctions by the United States.
"The sanctions campaign by the US might have influence on other countries, but never on the DPRK," said the spokesman.
He also said the US sanctions will only lift the spirit of the DPRK's army and people to strive for "self-reliance, self-development and self-defensive capability".