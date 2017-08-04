Two killed in skydiving accident in western US state of Nevada

Two people were killed Thursday in a skydiving accident in the western US state of Nevada, authorities said.



The dead were identified as 43-year-old guide, Ashlie Caceras and 21-year-old German tourist David Becker. They crash-landed on the ground outside the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Douglas County.



Initial investigation reveals that the two skydivers were attached by single harness, Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. Jim Halsey was quoted as saying by the website of newspaper, the Nevada Appeal.



They were jumping in the morning with a local skydive company called Skydive Lake Tahoe, which promises sweeping views of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada Mountains during their professionally guided free-falls at roughly 120 miles per hour (193km per hour).



The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.



The US Parachute Association recorded 21 fatal skydiving accidents in the country in 2016, out of roughly 3.2 million jumps, the Nevada Appeal reported.

