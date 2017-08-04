NATO soldier killed, 6 injured in bomb attack near Kabul

One solider of the NATO-led Resolute Support was killed and six persons wounded after a suicide bombing struck a joint Afghan-Coalition patrol on outskirts of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Thursday, the coalition forces confirmed Friday.



The attack came when a man detonated his suicide jacket after approaching the patrol near a police station in the district, northern side of Kabul at around 8 p.m. local time, local media Tolo News reported.



Two Afghan civilians were also killed and seven others wounded, the report quoted local officials as saying.



However, the coalition said that six people including five foreign soldiers and one translator were wounded following the blast.



"The RS personnel who were wounded are being treated at the US military hospital at Bagram Airfield. All of the wounded are listed in stable condition," it said in statement, adding that "more information will be released when appropriate."



The attack came as the security situation has been deteriorating across the militancy-hit country recently.



Also on Thursday night, four Afghan security force members were killed and five others wounded after a suicide car bombing hit an outpost in Gereshk district, southern Helmand province, the provincial government spokesman, Omar Zwak, told Xinhua Friday.



On Wednesday, two US soldiers were killed and four soldiers wounded after Taliban attacked a military convoy in neighboring Kandahar province.

