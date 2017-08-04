Death Valley of California suffered hottest July breaking 100-year-old record

Death Valley, locating between state of California and Nevada, broke its 100-year-old record of the average monthly temperature in July.



"The avg monthly temp for Death Valley in July was 107.4 (41.9 Centigrade degrees). This breaks the previous record of 107.2 (41.8 Centigrade degrees) set in 1917. also the hottest month ever," the national park tweeted Wednesday on it's official account.



The average includes nighttime temperatures, with an average of 95 Fahrenheit degrees (35 Centigrade degrees) in Death Valley last month, the Los Angeles Times reported.



The average daytime high in the valley was 119.6 Fahrenheit degrees (48.7 Centigrade degrees), Meteorologist Alex Boothe was quoted as saying.



Death Valley is one of the hottest places in the world at the height of summer. It clocked the highest temperature ever recorded at 134 Fahrenheit degrees (56.7 Centigrade degrees) on July 10, 1913.

