President Xi's speech for China's Army Day celebration published

A speech given by Chinese President Xi Jinping
at a ceremony for China's Army Day has been published by the People's Publishing House.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the speech at the ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on August 1.
This year's Army Day also marked the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army.
The publication is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets nationwide, the publisher said Friday.