India to elect new vice president Saturday

India's vice presidential elections is slated for Saturday.



India's ruling National Democratic Alliance's candidate M. Venkaiah Naidu is likely to win the polls, the results of which will be declared the same day.



The country's opposition parties, led by Congress party, have fielded former governor of the eastern state of West Bengal Gopal Krishna Gandhi against Naidu.



The new vice president will be sworn in on Aug. 10 when incumbent Vice President Hamid Ansari's five-year term expires.



The vice president is elected indirectly by an electoral college comprising members of both houses of the parliament and the elections are held through secret ballots.



The vice president acts as the Indian president in the latter's absence due to death, resignation, impeachment or other situations.



The vice president of India is also the ex-officio chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of parliament.

