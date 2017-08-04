S.Korea's ruling party demands probe into ex-president over spy agency's illicit smear campaign

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party on Friday demanded a probe into former President Lee Myung-bak over the spy agency's illicit smear campaign in the 2012 presidential election, which was found via the agency's internal investigation.
The task force of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), an internal investigation team created after President Moon Jae-in
took office in early May, announced a probe result Thursday, saying illicit NIS activities were conducted under the conservative Lee Myung-bak administration.
Former NIS chief Won Sei-hoon, who led the agency from 2009 to 2013, was found to have ordered the operation of up to 30 illegal teams, involving internet-savvy civilians, for smear campaign against then-liberal candidate Moon Jae-in in the 2012 presidential election who was defeated by impeached President Park Geun-hye.
The ex-chief of the spy agency also ordered the influence on parliamentary elections in 2012, while ordering funds to be offered to right-leaning civic groups. Under his leadership, some major opposition politicians were put under secret surveillance.
The findings were one of a dozen cases, into which the NIS task force has been looking to find any past wrongdoing.
The ruling Democratic Party said those involved in the illicit smear campaign should be punished as a warning to others, calling on the former President Lee to confess the truth and take responsibility for any wrongdoing.
The party said probe by prosecutors into the operation of extra-departmental teams to influence public opinion on the Internet should be launched rapidly.
The centrist People's Party, which splintered away from the Democratic Party in early 2016, said the Blue House of former President Lee was at the center of the smear campaign to manipulate voters, describing it astonishing.
The party said penalties should be paid for unforgivable illegalities such as the intelligence agency's involvement in political affairs and elections beyond its role and authority.
Conservative parties, including the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and its splinter conservative Righteous Party, had yet to release their official statements on the task force's investigation results announcement.