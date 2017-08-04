Home-built plane crashes into neighborhood in California

A small home-built airplane crashed into the yard of a woman's home Thursday in northern Sacramento, the US state capital of California, killing the pilot, the only person on board.



The incident happened around 3 p.m. local time (2200 GMT), according to Tony Turnbull, a spokesman of Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.



The pilot of the single-engine, home-built Lancair IV-P plane, was unresponsive when firefighters arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the pilot has not been released.



Turnbull said the plane did not damage any structures and no one else was injured on the ground, according to Sacramento Bee, a daily newspaper published in the state capital.



No information was available on where the flight originated or where the plane was headed.



The incident was investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

