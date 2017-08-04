India's Bihar state decides to retire non-performing teachers

The local government in India's eastern state of Bihar has decided to compulsory retire non-performing teachers in the education department, officials said Friday.



The axe is likely to fall on officials including headmasters, teachers and education department officials above the age of 50 for their non-performance.



The officials said teachers having failed thrice in assessment test would also be removed.



"The decision to compulsory retire non-performing officials was taken after a review of the education department by state's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," an official told Xinhua.



The government is said to have taken a serious note of poor results in matriculation and intermediate exams this year.



"The move is aimed at improving results in matriculation (Class 10) and intermediate (pre-university) courses," the official said.

