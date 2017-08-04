Animal-shaped paddy field built in E China's Xixi Wetland

Photo taken on Aug. 3, 2017 shows a colorful paddy field in the shape of animals in Xixi Wetland of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. More than 4 hetcares of animal-shaped paddy field has been built in Xixi Wetland since July. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

