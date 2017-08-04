Peak launches charity activity tour with Tony Parker

(From left)Peak Sport's general manager Xu Zhihua, Tony Parker, Chinese basketball reporter Zhou Hong and a representative of IBF jointly launch Peak Sport's charity T-shirt. Photo: Courtesy of Peak Sport





The domestic sport brand Peak Sport has once again launched their NBA star's China tour. The NBA super star Tony Parker was invited to China for the initiative of a social interest program of Peak Sport - International Basketball Fund (IBF).



During a press conference for the 2017 Peak International Basketball Festival and Charity Carnival that took place in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on August 1, Parker joined with the general manager of Peak Sport Xu Zhihua for the opening of IBF. The fund is established to promote basketball development among young generations in poor countries and regions. At the event, Parker, a representative of IBF, Xu and Chinese basketball reporter Zhou Hong jointly launched Peak Sport's charity T-shirt. All the profits from selling the T-shirt will be used by IBF for charity purposes.



Xu said that Peak Sport has been dedicated to its implementation of corporate social responsibility since its establishment. "Our goal is to help more youngsters fall in love with sports and basketball in particular," he said.





Tony Parker teaches a Chinese girl how to play basketball. Photo: Courtesy of Peak Sport





After the event on August 1, Parker visited a local nursing garden for disabled children where he played with the children and taught them how to play basketball. During this visit, Xu spent 5,000 yuan ($744) on a piece of art created by a disabled child and presented it as a gift to Parker's two-year-old son Liam.



"I shall never forget what happened this morning," Parker said after finishing his tour in the garden. He noted that it was very meaningful for him to be there to lend encouragement and support to the children.



Later on that day, Parker's attendance at the basketball carnival was also motivating, during which he watched the special basketball game between a group of disabled men and woman in wheelchairs.



After the game, Parker tried playing basketball from a wheelchair and successfully hit two three-point shots. He revealed that it was his first time playing basketball in a wheelchair, and he felt it was very difficult. Parker also sent his best wishes to all the disabled people who cherish a basketball dream. Also at the event, several items including a special basketball from IBF, Parker's signed autobiography, and Peak Sport's basketball shoes were put on auction. Some 40,000 yuan was collected from the auction. In addition, Peak Sport's products with a value of 550,000 yuan were donated to help with the development of basketball activities in three local schools.



Parker's China tour has been short but eventful. Before his departure to the US, he left with a promising word to his fans in China, saying that he will be back next year and join in with more charity activities with Peak Sport in China.





