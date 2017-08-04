Man who killed himself outside LA Chinese consulate identified

The man opened fire Tuesday outside the Consulate General of China in Los Angeles in the United States before shooting himself dead has been identified as 62-year old Larry Xin Zhang, local police said.



Investigators believed this was a single isolated incident, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said in a news release Thursday.



This breaks media speculation that the man was linked to a previous shooting at the consulate building in 2011, which resulted in the gunman, a 67-year-old naturalized US citizen originally from China, being arrested by the police.



Tuesday's shooting, reported early in the day, injured no one. The man was found dead in his vehicle parked 20 meters away from the consulate office building.



According to the LAPD, the police removed the suspect from the vehicle, and saw the man had an apparent self-inflicted bullet wound on his chin.



The shooting resulted in six bullet holes on the building of the consulate, with one on the metal address plate of the building, two on the facade near surveillance cameras and three in the windows.



The news release didn't mention the nationality of the suspect or the motive for the shooting. The police only confirmed that the man was of Asia origin.



Chinese consulate officials told Xinhua that the earlier media report saying that the shooter is a Chinese national is "just a speculation."



An unnamed source who claimed herself as a female friend of the gunman told Xinhua that "the 62-year-old man is a naturalized US citizen originally from China and has lived in the US for about 20 years."



Ed Winter, Assistant Chief Coroner of the Los Angeles Coroner's office, told Xinhua on Wednesday that "I never said he was a Chinese national ... I said I believe he is a Chinese."



China on Thursday asked the US side to investigate the shooting as soon as possible. China attaches great importance to the incident and has expressed so to the US side, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press release.



Necessary actions need to be taken immediately to ensure the safety and security of the compound and personnel of the Consulate General, Geng said.



The consulate general also expressed serious concerns about the incident, and urged the US authorities to take necessary measures to protect the safety of the consulate office building and Chinese diplomatic staff.



"We are going to closely monitored the consulate," Tony Im, LAPD public information officer, told Xinhua via phone on Wednesday.

