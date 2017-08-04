At least 12 killed in triple bombings in Syria's Idlib

At least 12 people were killed and over 40 others wounded on Friday by explosions of car bombs in the rebel bastion of Idlib province in northern Syria, a monitor group reported.



In one explosion, 10 people, including children, were killed and 30 others wounded when a car bomb tore through a marketplace in the town of Dana in the northern countryside of Idlib, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



The death toll could likely rise due to a large number of critically wounded people.



The Observatory, which relies on a network of activists on the ground, said the explosion is the third to hit Idlib within hours.



After midnight, two explosions rocked simultaneously in Dana, killing two people and wounding 10 others, according to the Observatory.



Still, the Observatory has stopped short of identifying the number of the wounded or killed militants, or the exact target of the bombings.



Idlib has been witnessing an infighting between rebel groups, mainly the al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front and the Ahrar al-Sham Movement.



Both were allies before the Ahrar al-Sham flipped and turned against Nusra, particularly when the world powers started targeting the group intently.



The International community branded the Nusra as a terrorist organization, which turned off many rebel group from Nusra.



The Nusra, or what is now known as Front for Liberating the Levant, has recently driven Ahrar al-Sham out of much of Idlib, but bombing targeting both groups continued.

