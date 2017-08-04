Two Indian cops among arrested for diamond heist in Mumbai

Indian police said on Friday that they have arrested two cops and two others for a diamond heist in the financial hub of Mumbai.



"Constables Chandrakant Gheware and Santosh Gawas, who are part of the arms division of the Mumbai Police, have been arrested for robbing a jeweller. A diamond agent and a woman were also nabbed for being part of the robbery," Deputy Commissioner Vikram Deshmane told the media.



The arrests took place after the jeweller provided to police close-circuit TV footage of the two constables assaulting him in his showroom.



The incident took place Wednesday evening.



Police said the two policemen had planned the robbery and accordingly sent the diamond agent and the woman to jeweller Jayesh Zaveri to trade in the precious stones.



As trade negotiations were going on, the two accused cops arrived at the jewellery store and thrashed Zaveri, alleging that he was involved in the illegal trading of diamonds. The duo also seized diamonds worth millions and arrested the jeweller.



"Gheware and Gawas then bundled the jeweller, along with their two accomplices, in a jeep on the pretext of taking them to the police station. But they dropped them mid-way and fled with the seized diamonds," another police official said.



Suspecting foul play, Zaveri soon called up the police control room of Mumbai Police and provided them with the close-circuit TV footage of the showroom.



"The arrested duo are being interrogated and will soon be produced in a court," the official said.

