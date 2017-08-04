Nepal, China to develop cross-border power transmission lines

Nepal has sent a draft of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to China for the joint development of cross-border transmission lines between the two countries, a senior official of Nepal's Energy Ministry said Friday.



The power-line connectivity between the two countries is expected to pave the way for electricity trade in the future between the two neighbors.



Former Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had asked China to help in developing 400 KV Cross-Border Transmission Lines Project at Rashuwagadi-Kerung (Geelong) border point. during a visit to China in March 2016.



"In line with the understanding reached with Chinese side during the visit of former PM Oli, the MoU draft on mutual cooperation in developing cross border transmission line was sent to China," Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, spokesperson of the Energy Ministry, told Xinhua. "It has been around four months that we sent the draft and we are awaiting the response from the Chinese side."



Although the joint statement had mentioned the development of transmission line only in Rasuwagadhi-Kerung segment, Nepal's energy ministry officials said such infrastructure could be developed in other three border crossings -- Tatopani-Khasa (Zhangmu), Korala and Kimathanka border points.



Ghimire said that they worked out on the MoU so that it could be signed during high-level visits in the future.



Nepal is considered one of the richest countries in the world in terms of hydro-power generation capacity. There are several hydro-power projects being developed in the bordering regions between Nepal and China.

