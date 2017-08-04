Parents furious after kindergarten soccer league awards title to online voting winner

A kindergarten-level soccer league in Central China's Hunan Province has awarded the championship to a team who did not win the match but received the most "likes" in an online poll, which some enraged parents have likened to "soccer rape."



According to a report on Hunan TV on Thursday, organizers of the 2nd Shiyou Cup announced that winner was a team that didn't even make the final, after it received most likes in online voting.



Parents of the young players from Changsha's Provincial No.3 Kindergarten, the team that actually won the tournament, reacted with fury.



"We won every game by more than 10 goals, but anyone could vote online," a parent said.



"My kid won last year but they didn't win anything. He waited a year [to win again], but this time you have to get the most likes to be the champion," another parent told the TV station.



The organizers countered that the controversial rule was to "reduce the competition in the game" and to "let children who do not know how to play soccer participate."



"If the World Cup could also be rank by online likes, China would be the champion!" said one Sina Weibo user.



Global Times