Children learn traditional Chinese culture during summer vacation

Children read Chinese classics at Yuanshi County in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2017. The Fenglong Academy organized a summer camp for children offering them a platform to learn traditional Chinese culture during this summer vacation. Photo: Xinhua

Children bow in front of a Confucius' portrait at Yuanshi County in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2017. The Fenglong Academy organized a summer camp for children offering them a platform to learn traditional Chinese culture during this summer vacation. Photo: Xinhua