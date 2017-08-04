Over 100 miners evacuated after water breakthrough in Russian diamond mine

More than 100 people were evacuated after a breakthrough of water occurred Friday in a mine operated by Russia's top diamond producer Alrosa, the company said in a statement.



"An operational headquarters has been set up and an emergency rescue operation is under way," the statement said.



It said Alrosa head Sergei Ivanov already flew to the place of the accident.



The Sputnik news agency is reporting that about 150 miners have been evacuated from the mine.



Alrosa's Mir underground mine is located in the town of Mirny in Russia's Sakha republic in the Far North. It was commissioned in August 2009.

